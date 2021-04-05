Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $125.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Brooks Automation traded as high as $92.97 and last traded at $92.97, with a volume of 44 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.64.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BRKS. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

