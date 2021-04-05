Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRO. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.84. 4,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,106. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $33.24 and a 52-week high of $48.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day moving average of $45.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.34 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director James Charles Hays bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 342,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,421.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 959,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,508,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 253,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after acquiring an additional 10,857 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at about $942,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,199,000 after purchasing an additional 69,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

