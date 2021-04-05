BRP (TSE:DOO) Hits New 52-Week High at $113.88

Shares of BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$113.88 and last traded at C$113.61, with a volume of 47036 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$108.97.

A number of research firms recently commented on DOO. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$100.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$88.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$74.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$108.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.44 billion and a PE ratio of 26.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$96.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$82.70.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C$1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.63 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.74 billion. Analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 7.5400002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. BRP’s payout ratio is 2.68%.

BRP Company Profile (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

