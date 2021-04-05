BSCView Hits 24 Hour Volume of $229,570.00 (BSCV)

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last week, BSCView has traded down 18.7% against the dollar. BSCView has a market cap of $3.35 million and approximately $229,570.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSCView coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000490 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 49.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00074711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.73 or 0.00295595 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005657 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.72 or 0.00098214 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $461.84 or 0.00785785 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00029087 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00017343 BTC.

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,627,149 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCView should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BSCView using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

