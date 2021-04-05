BTMX Price Reaches $1.26 on Exchanges (BTMX)

BTMX (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 5th. One BTMX coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.26 or 0.00002153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BTMX has traded 35.6% lower against the US dollar. BTMX has a total market cap of $946.46 million and approximately $8.38 million worth of BTMX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00054053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00019937 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.54 or 0.00675910 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00073675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00028880 BTC.

BTMX Coin Profile

BTMX (CRYPTO:BTMX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. BTMX’s total supply is 749,317,256 coins. BTMX’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BTMX is https://reddit.com/r/BitMax

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BTMX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTMX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTMX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTMX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

