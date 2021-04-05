Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a $64.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BMBL. Cowen initiated coverage on Bumble in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bumble in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna started coverage on Bumble in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “positive” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bumble from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Bumble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL traded up $2.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.99. 1,449,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,618,226. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.86. Bumble has a one year low of $57.40 and a one year high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $165.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.31 million. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham bought 6,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.23 per share, for a total transaction of $498,163.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $1,018,488,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

