Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 71.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 920,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383,014 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of Bunge worth $60,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at $42,654,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at $20,330,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Bunge by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 472,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,989,000 after purchasing an additional 306,418 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Bunge by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 841,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,181,000 after purchasing an additional 248,853 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bunge by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,279,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $608,570,000 after buying an additional 188,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

BG opened at $80.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.76. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $32.68 and a one year high of $82.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.92 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

In other Bunge news, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $86,416.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,930,317.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernardo Hees bought 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.32 per share, for a total transaction of $507,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,549. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,331 shares of company stock worth $22,743,707 in the last 90 days. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BG shares. TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.29.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.