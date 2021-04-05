Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.66

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.66 and last traded at $28.66, with a volume of 49 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.66.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BVRDF shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.88.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine & Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food & Commodities, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification and Consumer Products.

