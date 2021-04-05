Business Credit Alliance Chain 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $105.00 (BCAC)

Business Credit Alliance Chain (CURRENCY:BCAC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. In the last week, Business Credit Alliance Chain has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One Business Credit Alliance Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Business Credit Alliance Chain has a market capitalization of $12,716.70 and approximately $105.00 worth of Business Credit Alliance Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00053112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00019744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.87 or 0.00677253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00071195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00028520 BTC.

Business Credit Alliance Chain Token Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “BCAChain uses self-optimized POBC (goodwill certification) as the underlying consensus mechanism and introducing the real-world credit system to provide better operation and support for the anonymous blockchain network. BCAChain Focus on the new retail industry with rich landing scenarios, aiming at creating a supply chain traceability, quantifiable credit, transparent data, consumer shopping, membership services, precision marketing, centralized procurement scenarios in one, forming online e-commerce transactions, offline shopping experience, and building a new retail public chain ecology with multi-participation and multi-benefit. “

