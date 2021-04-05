BUZZCoin (BUZZ) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded 406.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One BUZZCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BUZZCoin has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $9.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BUZZCoin has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000139 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About BUZZCoin

BUZZCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . BUZZCoin’s official website is www.buzzcoin.info . The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BuzzCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency, it was created in crypto and social circles by bringing a fun new PoS coin to add to existing PoS portfolios. BUZZ is not ideal for small transactions, and it is meant to be used as a commodity or interest bearing account. “

Buying and Selling BUZZCoin

