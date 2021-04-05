Bvf Partners L. P/Il Acquires 2,000,000 Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Stock

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 2,000,000 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of CTIC stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $2.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,150,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,879. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $194.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.14.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.