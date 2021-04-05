Bytecoin Market Capitalization Tops $179.91 Million (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 5th. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 70.5% higher against the US dollar. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $179.91 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $266.93 or 0.00452874 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 263.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000054 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bytecoin

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.