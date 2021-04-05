Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,064 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.06% of Cactus worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cactus by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,759,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,001,000 after buying an additional 387,781 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,550,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,483,000 after purchasing an additional 673,241 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,175,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,712,000 after purchasing an additional 480,323 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,309,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,140,000 after purchasing an additional 60,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,253,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,673,000 after purchasing an additional 267,803 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cactus alerts:

In other news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $330,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,843.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven Bender sold 192,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $5,890,803.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 192,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,803.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,616,399 shares of company stock worth $232,705,589. 24.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WHD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded Cactus from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cactus in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.07.

WHD opened at $31.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 7.09. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 2.35. Cactus, Inc. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $39.07.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $68.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.88 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. On average, analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Cactus’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.