Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.14.

CADE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

CADE traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $21.09. 34,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,632. Cadence Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.09.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.94). Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The company had revenue of $197.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 34.88%.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,449,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 177,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

