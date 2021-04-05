CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$37.38.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAE. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Desjardins raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

TSE:CAE traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$36.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,624. CAE has a 12-month low of C$16.46 and a 12-month high of C$39.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28. The stock has a market cap of C$10.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 929.74.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$832.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$840.50 million. Analysts predict that CAE will post 0.9900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

