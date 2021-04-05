Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CZR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.09.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $88.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.14 and its 200 day moving average is $71.94. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $106.20.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $4,952,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,195,111.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $1,625,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,488.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,000 shares of company stock worth $16,738,000 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1,838.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

