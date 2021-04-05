Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $92.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.44% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.85.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $88.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 3.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.94. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $106.20.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $4,952,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,309 shares in the company, valued at $19,195,111.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $2,208,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,000,786.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 210,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,738,000. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

