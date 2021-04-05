CaixaPay (CXP) Price Up 3,826.1% This Week

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the dollar. One CaixaPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CaixaPay has a total market cap of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00073577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.95 or 0.00297421 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.80 or 0.00097150 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $447.68 or 0.00752477 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 100.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003884 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00028912 BTC.

CaixaPay Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

