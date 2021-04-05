Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CEO Sells $660,300.00 in Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $660,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,747,467.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Caleres stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.98. 34,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $796.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average of $13.77. Caleres, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $22.87.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $571.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.36 million. Caleres had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 16.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caleres has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Caleres by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Caleres by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Caleres by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 930,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after purchasing an additional 83,139 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Caleres by 151.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 210,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 126,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Caleres during the 4th quarter valued at about $891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.