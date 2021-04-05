Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CFO Ken Hannah Sells 10,000 Shares

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $212,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,908.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Caleres stock traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $20.98. 34,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,237. Caleres, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $22.87. The firm has a market cap of $796.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.77.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. Caleres had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $571.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Caleres’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,800,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,772,000 after buying an additional 131,586 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Caleres by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,255,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,951 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caleres by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,861 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,367,000 after purchasing an additional 51,499 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the 4th quarter valued at about $891,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 735,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 120,183 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caleres has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.