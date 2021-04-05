Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Shares Down 2.4%

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) shares traded down 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.05. 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 8,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from $5.65 to $5.85 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Calfrac Well Services from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.53.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

