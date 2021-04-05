Calix (NYSE:CALX) Shares Gap Up to $36.92

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.92, but opened at $39.12. Calix shares last traded at $37.79, with a volume of 1,567 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CALX. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Calix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Get Calix alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.71 and a beta of 1.49.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Calix had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.52 million. Analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $1,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Calix by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Calix by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Calix during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile (NYSE:CALX)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.