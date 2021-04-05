Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Moerus Capital Management LLC

Moerus Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,635,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 135,596 shares during the quarter. Cameco accounts for 10.9% of Moerus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Moerus Capital Management LLC owned 0.41% of Cameco worth $27,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Cameco by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

CCJ stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.63. 142,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,582,842. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,725,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $19.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cameco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.