Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Trading 5.9% Higher

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO)’s stock price shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.48 and last traded at $18.27. 254,730 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 6,582,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCJ shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cameco from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on Cameco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cameco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,794,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day moving average is $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $59,709,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Cameco by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,769,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,639 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cameco by 700.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,425 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. grew its stake in Cameco by 1,180.3% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 757,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 698,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Cameco by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,239,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,900,000 after buying an additional 431,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

