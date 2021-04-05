Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Position Lessened by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 768,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,000 shares during the quarter. Campbell Soup comprises 1.3% of Armistice Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Armistice Capital LLC owned 0.25% of Campbell Soup worth $37,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPB. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup by 20,266.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 7,661.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 35.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CPB opened at $49.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $44.53 and a 12 month high of $54.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.84.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 50.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.27.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

