Canaan (CAN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 12th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAN opened at $22.00 on Monday. Canaan has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 4.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average of $8.87.

Canaan Company Profile

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

