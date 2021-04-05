Canaccord Genuity Increases Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Price Target to C$9.50

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Laurentian upped their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$6.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Eight Capital upped their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$7.75 target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

CTS traded up C$0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$6.45. The stock had a trading volume of 854,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,432. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.75 and a 1 year high of C$6.80.

About Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

