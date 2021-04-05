Canaccord Genuity Increases Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Price Target to C$9.50

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Laurentian upped their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$6.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Eight Capital upped their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$7.75 target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

CTS traded up C$0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$6.45. The stock had a trading volume of 854,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,432. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.75 and a 1 year high of C$6.80.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

