Canaccord Genuity Trims TELUS (TSE:T) Target Price to C$29.00

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$29.50 to C$29.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cormark upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TELUS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.00.

Get TELUS alerts:

T traded up C$0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting C$25.42. 1,753,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,906,503. TELUS has a twelve month low of C$21.73 and a twelve month high of C$27.54. The company has a market cap of C$34.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.26.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.3200001 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.