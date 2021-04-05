Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 141,123 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 839.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,123 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 263,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $35.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.34. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $21.20 and a 12-month high of $42.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

