Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires New Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.08% of Penumbra at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Penumbra by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Penumbra during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Penumbra by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Penumbra during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $204.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $309.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.29.

NYSE:PEN opened at $274.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $274.55 and a 200 day moving average of $234.35. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.23 and a 52 week high of $314.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,015.96 and a beta of 0.43.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.69 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.43, for a total transaction of $2,594,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 539,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,964,041.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

