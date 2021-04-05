Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires Shares of 163,100 Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 163,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.26% of Waddell & Reed Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $673,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,760,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 363.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,024,000 after buying an additional 739,727 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $792,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,824,000.

Get Waddell & Reed Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Shares of WDR opened at $25.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.44. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.60.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $278.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.05 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.17%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.