Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 528,020.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,802 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in CGI were worth $4,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIB. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of CGI by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,798,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,998 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in CGI by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,736,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,466,000 after buying an additional 439,388 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in CGI by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,642,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,048,000 after buying an additional 241,151 shares during the period. Rempart Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CGI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,354,000. Finally, QV Investors Inc. boosted its position in CGI by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,070,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,873,000 after buying an additional 153,766 shares during the period. 51.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CGI alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $84.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.67. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.02 and a 12 month high of $84.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. CGI’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CGI from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of CGI from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Edward Jones raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.14.

CGI Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.