Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 206,400 Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,400 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.40% of LexinFintech worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of LexinFintech by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LexinFintech by 1,741.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 66,917 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of LexinFintech by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of LexinFintech by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,085,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 627,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of LexinFintech by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,968,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,485,000 after purchasing an additional 527,911 shares in the last quarter.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on LX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:LX opened at $9.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.41. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $15.42.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX).

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.