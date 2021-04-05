Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 32,900 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 329,000.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,634,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,827,000 after acquiring an additional 476,981 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,867,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,258,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,199,000 after acquiring an additional 246,253 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,506,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,195,000 after acquiring an additional 297,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,429,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,050,000 after acquiring an additional 27,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

CHKP opened at $113.60 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $96.21 and a 52-week high of $139.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.40.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The firm had revenue of $563.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHKP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.05.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

