Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,403 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 530,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,089,000 after purchasing an additional 41,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSX. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $83.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.41. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $90.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $16.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

