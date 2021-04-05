Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 57,074 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Hess were worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $7,921,000. Castellan Group LLC bought a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $1,404,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hess by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,931,000 after acquiring an additional 37,438 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $8,805,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 31,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $1,822,311.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,986.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $140,733.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,886,051.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 659,283 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,806. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.13.

Hess stock opened at $74.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.56. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $31.05 and a 52 week high of $76.24.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Hess’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -105.26%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

