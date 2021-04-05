Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 3,722.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 591,800 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.33% of Embraer worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Embraer during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Embraer in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 120,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 59,252 shares during the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ERJ opened at $9.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.71. Embraer S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

ERJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Embraer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

