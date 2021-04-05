Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 502.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,743 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $4,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 470.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 13,076 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 494.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,534,000 after buying an additional 224,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,022,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CLX opened at $192.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.74 and a 200-day moving average of $200.64. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $173.41 and a 52 week high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLX. Bank of America decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.65.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

