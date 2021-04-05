Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $4.07 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 65.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,574 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in General Mills by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 44,491 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Castellan Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,667,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.27.

GIS stock opened at $60.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.07. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.50 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.51%.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 11,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $731,206.96. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,402 shares of company stock worth $2,459,016. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Recommended Story: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.