Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $4.18 Million Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 69.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,122 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 582,745 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

In other Regions Financial news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF stock opened at $21.06 on Monday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $22.61. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RF. Wedbush downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.97.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.