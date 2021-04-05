Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $4.70 Million Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 89.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,258 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.12% of Agree Realty worth $4,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 193,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,870,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 171.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,308,000 after buying an additional 268,691 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 727,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,428,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Mizuho downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.

In other news, CFO Simon Leopold acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,473.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.50 per share, with a total value of $635,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 245,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,596,425.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 19,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,111 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $68.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $54.94 and a 52-week high of $72.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 0.25.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 80.52%.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

