Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $4.83 Million Stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 1,819.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 35,492 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.07% of The Middleby worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MIDD. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in The Middleby by 1,413.3% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,301,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,786,000 after buying an additional 1,215,470 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,212,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Middleby by 74.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,380,000 after purchasing an additional 388,355 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of The Middleby by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,630,000 after purchasing an additional 127,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,144,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Middleby from $150.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of The Middleby from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of The Middleby in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.22.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $165.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.24 and a 200-day moving average of $130.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $172.95.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $729.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.90 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

