Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $5.40 Million Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 109.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.07% of Churchill Downs worth $5,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,153,000 after acquiring an additional 51,521 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 302,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,832,000 after acquiring an additional 44,144 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 766.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 15,563 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at $32,024,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.67.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $231.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $76.50 and a fifty-two week high of $258.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $231.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.74.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.52 million. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

