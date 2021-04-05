Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,435 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Entergy were worth $5,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Entergy news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $377,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR opened at $99.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $82.81 and a 12 month high of $113.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

ETR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Entergy from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Entergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.58.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

