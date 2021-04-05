Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stock Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 301.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.09% of EastGroup Properties worth $4,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 159.1% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on EGP shares. BTIG Research upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

Shares of EGP opened at $147.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.50. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.74 and a 1 year high of $153.26.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $92.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.05 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

