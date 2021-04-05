Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $4.12 Million in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.05% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 382.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $60.48 on Monday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.56 and a 52-week high of $78.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $383.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.17%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,247. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 6,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $353,472.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,268. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,464. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RBA. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.36.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

