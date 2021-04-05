Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $4.21 Million in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 489,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.07% of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 64,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 13,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SBS opened at $7.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.93. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $12.32.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SBS shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

