Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $4.97 Million in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 254,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,973,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.29% of The RealReal as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of The RealReal by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 189,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 96,956 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The RealReal by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,338,000 after purchasing an additional 451,404 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The RealReal by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 604,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,821,000 after purchasing an additional 44,547 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The RealReal by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 90,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Get The RealReal alerts:

REAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The RealReal from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of The RealReal in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The RealReal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

NASDAQ REAL opened at $22.70 on Monday. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $30.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 3.33.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 48.99% and a negative net margin of 46.90%. The company had revenue of $84.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 6,750 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $185,287.50. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 165,000 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $4,035,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,243,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,331,802.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 400,325 shares of company stock valued at $9,910,948 in the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.