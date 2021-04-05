Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $5.90 Million in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 105,000 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,902,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.12% of DICK’S Sporting Goods as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 538.9% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 40,250 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 33,950 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,361 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 533,397 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $29,982,000 after purchasing an additional 41,027 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 96,608 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 42,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $6,085,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 255,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,168,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,981,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,162,024.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,362 shares of company stock worth $11,888,467. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wedbush upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.52.

Shares of DKS opened at $79.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $81.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.72.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.30%.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

