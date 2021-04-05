Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 75.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,007 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.43.

In related news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,556,177.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PH opened at $316.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $298.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $114.02 and a 12 month high of $321.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

